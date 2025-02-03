67th Grammys: Davido Congratulates Chris Brown, Tems

Share

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has reacted to the winners of the 67th Grammy Awards as he celebrates the victories of his longtime collaborator, Chris Brown and Nigerian singer, Tems.

Taking to his social media pages on Sunday night, Davido wrote, “Congratulations to my one and only GOAT, Chris Brown and to the queen, Tems. We are proud of you.”

His message comes after Chris Brown won Best R&B Album, a category that sparked debates among fans and industry insiders, while Tems secured her second Grammy Award, winning Best African Music Performance.

Tems’ victory further solidifies Nigeria’s growing dominance on the global music scene, and Davido’s recognition of her achievement highlights the unity among Afrobeats artists.

Davido, who was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for Sensational, a collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay, had hoped to clinch his first Grammy but lost to Tems.

Despite missing out on an award, the Timeless hitmaker remained gracious in defeat, using his platform to uplift fellow artists.

Over the years, Davido has maintained a strong working relationship with Chris Brown, collaborating on multiple songs, including Blow My Mind and Sensational.

His support for the American R&B star shows their deep musical bond, with fans praising Davido’s sportsmanship.

The 67th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, witnessed standout wins from major artists, including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA.

The rise of African music on the global stage was also evident, with Tems’ win further cementing Afrobeats as a dominant force in the industry.

