67th Grammy: Organizers Unveils 2025 Awards Date, New Updates Ahead Of Nomination

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have officially unveiled the full schedule of event which is billed to hold at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The 67th edition of the iconic awards will be a milestone in celebrating the best of music acts, with key changes to the award categories aimed at enhancing inclusivity and aligning with the evolving music industry.

The excitement for the upcoming event is already building, with the nomination ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2024, marking the official start of the 2025 Grammy Awards season.

The live broadcast, which will be available for streaming on [live.GRAMMY.com](http://live.GRAMMY.com), will reveal which artists, albums, and songs are vying for the prestigious honours in various categories.

Key Category Updates For 2025 GRAMMY Awards

This year, the Recording Academy has made several strategic changes to reflect the changing landscape of music. These adjustments are designed to foster greater inclusivity and celebrate a wider range of musical genres.

Among the most notable changes are:

Best Dance Pop Recording: This new category replaces the previous “Best Pop Dance Recording,” offering a more focused recognition of the fusion between dance music and pop genres.

Best Remixed Recording: The Academy has reorganized this category within the **Pop & Dance/Electronic Field**, giving it greater prominence and streamlining the process to recognize standout remixes.

These adjustments underscore the Recording Academy’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving nature of music, empowering creators from across the spectrum of genres. According to **Harvey Mason Jr.**, CEO of the Recording Academy, the updates are meant to “enhance the integrity and inclusivity of the Grammy Awards.”

He emphasized that the changes reflect the Academy’s commitment to recognizing a broader range of musical voices while maintaining the prestigious nature of the awards.

In his address to the Academy’s Voting Members, Mason highlighted the GRAMMYs’ rich 67-year tradition and reminded them that “every vote has the power to shape the future of music.”

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards season has already been in full swing, with several important dates already passed, but key upcoming moments are fast approaching. The following timeline outlines important dates to note:

Sept. 16, 2023 – Aug. 30, 2024: Product Eligibility Period.

All recordings must be available to the public during this period to be eligible for GRAMMY consideration in 2025.

July 8, 2024 – Aug. 23, 2024: Media Company Registration Period

Media companies apply for registration with the Recording Academy to submit eligible recordings for consideration.

July 17, 2024 – Aug. 30, 2024: Online Entry Period

Recordings must be submitted during this period, regardless of their public release date, to qualify for the 2025 GRAMMYs.

Oct. 4, 2024 – Oct. 15, 2024: First Round Voting

Voting Members will cast their ballots to determine the nominees for each GRAMMY category.

Nov. 8, 2024: Nomination Announcement

The official list of nominees for the 2025 GRAMMYs will be revealed. Fans can watch the live nomination ceremony on [live.GRAMMY.com](http://live.GRAMMY.com).

Dec. 12, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025: Final Round Voting

Voting Members will make their final selections for the GRAMMY winners across all categories.

The grand finale of the GRAMMY Awards season, known as “Music’s Biggest Night,” will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be aired on CBS and will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Changes To Songwriter Of The Year Category

In a bid to broaden the pool of eligible nominees, the Academy has also updated its eligibility guidelines for the Songwriter of the Year category.

From now on, songwriters can qualify for consideration with a reduced number of songs, making it easier for more voices to be recognized in the field.

This move is part of the Academy’s broader push to celebrate a wider array of contributors to the music industry, especially those behind the scenes.

As the 2025 GRAMMY Awards season kicks off, the excitement continues to grow, with artists, fans, and industry professionals eagerly awaiting the nominations and the eventual ceremony.

The changes to award categories and eligibility are expected to reflect a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to recognizing talent in the music world.

New Telegraph is here to give you more updates as the season progresses, culminating in the eagerly anticipated 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025.

