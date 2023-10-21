67th Birthday: Kwankwaso Donates House, Quranic Centre, Mosque To Charity

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the pioneer of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has celebrated his 67 birthday with a building of Majidadi Quranic Islamic Research and Advancement Center alongside his House and a Mosque donated to Charity Waqaf for his late Father, Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

The Quranic Center, named after his late Father was meant to provide both formal and Quranic education to millions of Almajiris of 15-25 years who have memorized the holy Quran to be trained and certified with primary, secondary and diploma certificates.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Centre situated at his Bompai residence, Kwankwaso worries that over time elites have not played the desired roles to stop the redundant movements of Almajiris on the Streets of the particularly North.

He said the enrolled Almajiris would undergo rigorous training in both English and Arabic studies with which they will use the certificate to join the academia and make the sky their limits in pursuit of knowledge.

Kwankwaso explained that the institute is an idea to make sure that the streets are not only relieved of beggars but also for those seen to be begging provided with life opportunities.

“The idea of Almajiris system in the beginning was not bad it was a purely educational pursuit for Young People from one end to another, however overtime the idea was bastardized and very many people did not care to look at it again”.

He reminded me that during his tenure as Governor in Kano, he tried because of his concern to address the situation by creating 44 Tsangaya Boarding Schools across the State, but they were neglected and left crippled because of bad behaviour.

“This centre is to get people who have memorised the Quran registered, select those who meet with requirements and examine them.

“It has a curriculum in which men and women will be trained within the shortest possible time to get them primary and secondary certificates and give them diplomas in Islamic education. With this, they can go to university and the sky will be the limit for them.

“They will be given the opportunity to be certified and accommodated in the system,” he said

In his address, the Kano state governor thanked his mentor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the initiative which he said will provide a ground for further development in the education sector in the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf explained that Kwankwaso’s name has been written in goal because of human and humanity hearts, adding that he has done marvellously in his life and that many today are great in their lives because of him.

“Kwankwaso, because of his concern for humanity, he during his Government ensured that all graveyards were fenced and five pillars prayers Mosques were renovated this is a part from other monumental jobs he executed”.