6,718 Farmers Displaced, 314 Villages Sacked In Southern Nasarawa –AUFBV

At least 6,718 indigenous farmers from neighbouring Nasarawa State have been displaced due to violent attacks that have sacked 314 communities in the state.

The United Farmers Association of the Benue Valley (AUFBV) alleges in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, yesterday.

National President of AUFBV, Chief Dennis Gbongbon, disclosed this after making a presentation at a security town hall meeting in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, the displaced farmers have been abandoned by the Nasarawa State Government despite the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis.

Chief Gbongbon described the attacks as a “well-planned, calculated genocide, ethnic cleansing and land grabbing campaign launched and sponsored by organised terror groups and some local leaders, including traditional rulers in Southern Nasarawa State”.

The AUFBV leader cautioned that the humanitarian situation was deteriorating as thousands of affected farmers remain without food, shelter, or security support, stressing that the plight of women and children was indeed worrisome.

“The Tiv population in Southern Nasarawa has been repeatedly targeted, and government silence is only emboldening the perpetrators”.

He appealed to both the Federal Government and international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene, saying the crisis requires immediate attention to prevent further displacement and loss of lives.