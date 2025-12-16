67-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Supplying Guns, Ammunition To Cultists, Robbers

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 67-yearold man for allegedly supplying guns and ammunition to cultists and armed robbery group at Abraka area of the state.

The suspect, Isiakpere Friday, was arrested by the operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team, acting on credible intelligence, executed a successful intelligence-led operation in Abraka.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said the operatives conducted a coordinated search at Umeghe Community, Abraka, at the residence of the suspect.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two pump-action guns and 39 live cartridges. While investigation is ongoing to determine possible links to cult groups, arms suppliers and other criminals networks.

In a similar vein, on December 1, operatives of the Command State Anti-Cult Unit, in collaboration with community volunteers, were on intensive patrol when they received credible intelligence that suspected kidnappers were sighted within the Obiaruku Forest.

Edafe said acting swiftly, operatives of the cult unit stormed the bush where the suspects opened fire from multiple directions in a bid to repel the team.

The operatives responded with superior firepower, leading to the death of one suspect, while others escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries. In the process one AK-47 rifle with 42 rounds of live ammunition, nine mobile phones, and charms were recovered.