66th NCH: FG Reaffirms Commitment To Citizen Centred Health Policy, Decision-Making

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to placing Nigerians at the centre of health policymaking as it opened the Technical Session of the 66th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Health (NCH) yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Declaring the session open, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom said the 2025 NCH themed “My Health, My Right: Accelerating Universal Health Coverage through Equity, Resilience and Innovation,” underscores the government’s resolve to deepen citizen inclusion in health decisions and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

She described the Technical Session as the “engine room” of the NCH, where ideas are interrogated.