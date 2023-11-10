66th Grammys: Burna Boy, Olamide, Others Set New Records

Following the commencement of the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, Nigerian singers, Burna Boy, Olamide and Arya Starr have set new records as they bagged nominations in the upcoming award.

Burna Boy, officially becomes the Nigerian artist with the most nominations in the history of the award, bagging about four nominations at the 66th Grammys award.

He also became the first Nigerian artist to earn a Grammy nomination in 5 consecutive years (2019-2023).

READ ALSO:

Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top of The World’ becomes the first African song to earn a nomination in the Rap category. It was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

The song will contest the gong with Doja Cat’s ‘Attention’, Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’, SZA’s ‘Low’, and Lil Durk and J. Cole’s ‘All My Life.’

Olamide has also made history as the first Nigerian rapper to bag a Grammy nomination, in his collaborative song which he made with Asake, ‘Amapiano’ was nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

Amapiano will contest the award with Davido’s ‘Unavailable’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’, and Tyla’s ‘Water.’

While, the sensational 21-year-old singer, Ayra Starr made history as the youngest Nigerian to bag a Grammy nomination. Her hit song ‘Rush’ was nominated in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.