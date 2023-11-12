66th Grammy Awards: Burna Boy Is The Biggest African Artist – Organizers

The organizers of the 66th Grammy Awards, Recording Academy on Saturday said there is no African Afrobeats star that is “bigger” than Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

The prestigious award made this known in a statement issued on its website while congratulating Burna Boy and other nominees for the newly created Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammys.

According to Grammys, Burna Boy is “firmly in his imperial era” having collaborated with “global stars such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber,” and also earned his first UK No. 1 album this year with “the classic hip-hop influenced I Told Them…, featuring appearances from 21 Savage, J. Cole, RZA, and GZA.”

The statement reads, “There’s not a bigger star in Afrobeats, or even the whole of Africa itself, than Burna Boy. He nabbed two consecutive Best Global Album GRAMMY nods for his albums Twice as Tall and African Giant, and he’s also collaborated with global stars such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’ was nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

His other hit songs, ‘City Boys’ will contest the award with Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano, and Tyla’s ‘Water.’

The self-acclaimed “African giant”, Burna Boy also bagged nominations in three other categories; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage – Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ – Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ – Best Global Music Performance.