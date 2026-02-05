66th Birthday: ‘Kwara Gov A Game Changer’, – Yusuf 

A foremost industrialist in Kwara State, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, has felicitated Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the occasion of his 66th birthday, describing him as a game changer.

He observed that the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq has undertaken life-changing projects across the state with a number of them already commissioned for the use of the people.

Dr. Yusuf, who is the Group Managing Director of Kam Holding Limited, stated this in his congratulatory message to the Governor on his birthday anniversary.

He added that the leadership qualities of AbdulRazaq, who is the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have consistently shown in the way and manner he systematically put things right to the benefit of the masses.

“There is no better time to celebrate an iconic figure, the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, than when he celebrates another year of fruitful living.

“On behalf of my family, our company, KAM Holding Ltd, I, Engr (Dr) Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, MON, wish to celebrate Your Excellency on the occasion of your 66th momentous birthday celebration.

“Mr Governor, your life has, no doubt, impacted lives both in the State and national space where your leadership qualities have continued to show brightly in the way you have systematically and intentionally put things right to the benefit of the masses.

“As a company, which base is Kwara, we can attest to the infrastructural development and other life-changing projects Your Excellency’s administration had undertaken and even commissioned for use,” the Kam Holding Chief said.