66 of our churches were destroyed during Fulani, Jukun clashes – ANEM

At least 66 churches established by the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) have been destroyed due to the crisis that erupted between Fulani herdsmen and Jukun. The Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State Archbishop Yimam Orkwar said this while briefing journalists in Makurdi.

He said the destruction of the churches had negatively affected the growth and spread of the gospel of God. He lamented the suffering Nigerians are passing through, saying what is happening shows that the Nigerians are indeed “fugitives in their country”.

Orkwar further expressed concern over the high level of corruption in high places which he said is now at its peak.

He said: “As a nation, we find ourselves in a most trying period of our existence. Over the years, statistics show an appreciable steady progress in our effort to tackle the challenges that come with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“The ministry boasts 402 functional churches and missions in Benue, Nassarawa, Taraba, Kogi and Plateau. This is apart from the 66 churches destroyed by the Fulani/Jukun crisis which are yet to be re-established.”

The cleric lamented that the church is facing challenges posed by the determined agenda in some quarters at Islamizing the country, and stressed the need for Nigerians to pray fervently and embrace unity of purpose to lift the nation out of an embarrassing situation.

He said: “I therefore, call on Christians in Nigeria and particularly in the Benue Valley to rise up and advocate for good governance and insist that our leaders take responsibility for the positions they occupy. Christians must also be vigilant and prayerful at checking any invention that will negatively influence the church.”