66 Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Sokoto

Operation Restore Peace in Sokoto State rescued over 66 kidnapped victims along the Gwadabawa to Illela axis in the State on Saturday.

The Joint Security Operations the victims who were handed over to the officials of the Sokoto state government were conveyed to Sokoto from the areas of their captivity and reunited with their families through their respective local government areas’ sole administrators.

Gwadabawa and Illela local government areas in Sokoto East senatorial zone were among the worst witnessing bandits, kidnap for ransom, rustle, and other crime activities in the Sokoto State.

The weary-looking victims including males, females, and children, were brought to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto for medical examination and treatments.

52 of the victims were rescued on Friday by the combined security operatives and have continued to lament how the insurgents the different styles of inhumane treatment from the bandits.

14 additional victims were rescued this afternoon (Saturday) and admitted at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto receiving medical attention.

The victims were admitted to the hospital as a result of gunshot wounds and various injuries they sustained during their stay in the bandit’s enclaves.