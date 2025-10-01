65th Independence: Wike Commends FCT Residents’ Commitment To Peace, Harmony

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Abuja one of the safest cities in Nigeria, crediting both security measures by the administration and the commitment of residents to peace and harmony.

Speaking in his Independence Day anniversary message on Wednesday, Wike commended residents for intentionally living in peace and harmony, “in spite of a few distractions.”

He stressed that Abuja’s relative calm was not accidental, but the result of deliberate efforts by the government and the cooperation of citizens.

While commending the capital’s record, Wike urged residents not to be complacent as his administration is working with law enforcement agencies and is committed to ensuring security and law and order at all times.

The Minister also reminded residents that the FCT would once again set the pace for Nigeria’s election season, when it holds its Area Council elections in February 2026.

He appealed for calm, orderly campaigns and urged residents to choose leaders who had the interest of their people at heart.

Wike’s comments on security in the FCT follow recent news of the death of 29-year-old Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a reporter and News anchor with Arise Television News, who died on Monday, after jumping from the third floor of her apartment building to escape armed robbers.

The Minister has pledged support for the Police investigation, describing her death as tragic and unacceptable.

“Residents have also remained intentional about living together in peace and harmony in spite of a few distractions. Consequently, the FCT has become one of the most peaceful places to reside in the entire country.

“This is not only due to the security measures we have put in place, but also because of zero tolerance of residents for insecurity, and their readiness to promote peace in every part of the Territory.

“I, therefore, appeal to all residents to go about their lawful businesses, to be watchful over their neighbourhoods and to report all suspicious movements to the law enforcement agents.

“Come February 2026, the FCT will kick off the electioneering process in the country as residents head to the polls to elect new chairmen and councillors for the six area councils.

“I implore residents to go about campaigning for candidates of their choice in a peaceful and orderly manner. I also encourage everyone to come out en masse when the time comes, to vote for leaders who evidently have their interest at heart; leaders who have vision and capacity to attract development and prosperity to the people,” he said.