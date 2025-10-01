65th Independence: US Congratulates Nigeria, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Ties

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has extended warm congratulations to Nigeria on the occasion of its 65th Independence Anniversary, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Africa’s largest democracy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Rubio, on behalf of the Government and people of the United States, praised Nigeria’s resilience, leadership, and cultural vibrancy, describing the country as a “beacon of resilience and leadership” on the African continent for more than six decades.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Nigeria on the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence,” Rubio said.

He highlighted the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria, which he said is built on shared democratic values, a growing commercial relationship, and a commitment to fostering peace and security.

Rubio also commended the entrepreneurial spirit and cultural richness of Nigerians, adding that the United States looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria across various sectors, including trade, governance, technology, and security.

“On this special occasion, we celebrate the rich cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering determination of the Nigerian people. We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration in the years ahead as we work together to achieve our shared goals,” the statement read.

The U.S. Secretary of State further wished Nigeria continued progress and prosperity in the years to come.

“Congratulations once again on this milestone anniversary. May the year ahead bring continued progress and prosperity to Nigeria and its people,” he said.