65th Independence: Tinubu Urges Youth To Dream Big, Unveils Loan, Skills Programs

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youth to dream big, innovate, and excel in science, technology, sports, and the creative arts, describing them as the “future and greatest assets of this blessed country.”

In his Independence Day address on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Tinubu highlighted his administration’s commitment to supporting young Nigerians through policies, funding, and programs aimed at equipping them for success.

“Our administration will continue to give you wings to fly sky-high,” he said.

The President also detailed several initiatives for youth empowerment. NELFUND has provided educational loans to approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, covering 228 higher institutions, with a total loan disbursement of N99.5 billion and an upkeep allowance of N44.7 billion as of September 10, 2025.

He also highlighted Credicorp, which has granted 153,000 Nigerians N30 billion in affordable loans for vehicles, solar energy, home upgrades, digital devices, and more.

Additionally, the YouthCred program now benefits tens of thousands of NYSC members with consumer credit for resettlement.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu’s administration has launched the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme in partnership with the Bank of Industry, the African Development Bank, the French Development Agency, and the Islamic Development Bank.

The initiative aims to empower young Nigerians in technology and the creative sectors.

“Our goal is to ensure that every young person, regardless of background, has an equitable opportunity to access a better future,” Tinubu said, calling on youth to seize the opportunities and contribute to nation-building.