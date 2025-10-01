65th Independence: Tinubu Calls For Unity, Economic Progress, Youth Empowerment

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to unite, work towards economic progress, and empower the nation’s youth as the country marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

In a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the President reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence in 1960, paying tribute to the founding fathers and their vision of a strong, prosperous, and united nation.

“Today, we remember the sacrifice, devotion, and grand dream of our founding fathers who envisioned a Nigeria that would lead Africa and serve as a beacon of light to the rest of the world,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted the progress achieved in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy over the past 65 years, noting the surge in the number of schools, tertiary institutions, and overall economic growth since independence.

The President detailed the reforms his administration has implemented since assuming office in May 2023, including ending fuel subsidies, streamlining foreign exchange policies, and prioritising investment in education, healthcare, national security, agriculture, and critical infrastructure.

He said these measures had begun to yield tangible results, citing improvements in GDP growth, inflation, trade surplus, oil production, and foreign reserves.

On national security, Tinubu praised the armed forces and other security agencies for their efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes across the country.

He noted that peace had returned to previously affected communities in the North-West and North-East, allowing thousands of citizens to return safely to their homes.

The President also focused on youth empowerment, urging young Nigerians to dream big and innovate in fields such as science, technology, sports, and the creative sector. He highlighted initiatives like NELFUND, Credicorp, YouthCred, and the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, which provide loans, grants, and opportunities to support education, entrepreneurship, and creative talents.

“On this 65th Anniversary of our Independence, my message is one of hope and a call to action

“The federal government will continue to fix the plumbing of our economy. I urge all Nigerians to join in nation-building, produce goods, farm our land, build factories, and support made-in-Nigeria products. Let us believe once more in the boundless potential of our great nation,” he said

The President concluded by praying for continued blessings for the nation and reaffirming his commitment to building a prosperous, self-reliant Nigeria.