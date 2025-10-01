65th Independence: Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Inclusive Governance

…Urges Nigerians to Unite for Progress

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, social protection, and unity as Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking during the 65th Independence Parade organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, held at the Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu said lasting national progress could only be achieved if government and citizens worked together with trust and shared responsibility.

“As Henry Ford once said, if everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself. That is the spirit we must embrace as a nation,” he said.

Highlighting policies rolled out under his administration, the governor explained that the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, later expanded into the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus agenda, was designed to deepen social inclusion and youth empowerment.

“We realised that to achieve greater impact, we had to double our pace and broaden our focus.

That is why the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda goes beyond infrastructure to also strengthen gender balance, protect the vulnerable and empower our young people,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He stressed that no Lagos resident would be excluded from development plans, noting the expansion of the Lagos Social Register to cover over one million households across the state’s 57 councils.

“This register has become the backbone of our welfare programmes, ensuring that support truly gets to those who need it most – from widows to the elderly, and persons with disabilities,” the governor said.

Among the interventions, he listed affordable healthcare through the State Health Insurance Scheme, food subsidy initiatives, housing schemes, scholarships for indigent students, and empowerment through 37 skill acquisition centres.

“Even during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the removal of fuel subsidy, Lagos stood firm and people-focused, ensuring that our relief measures reached the most vulnerable,” he said.

Calling for unity and collective sacrifice, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that national development could not be achieved by government alone.

“Government alone cannot build this nation. It requires the commitment of every Nigerian, setting aside political, tribal and religious differences,” he said.

He further urged responsible use of social media. “The task before us is to build, not tear down. It is to unite, not divide; to inspire, not discourage,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, pointing to improvements in inflation, exchange rates, food prices, and security as indicators that reforms were beginning to bear fruit.

“As your cheerleader in Lagos, we are resolute in working with your administration to ensure that the promises made to Nigerians are realised in real time,” he said.

Assuring investors of Lagos’ stability, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the state’s reputation as a hub for peace, business, and tourism.

“Lagos will continue to remain a home for all, a hub for investment and tourism, and a beacon of peace and progress,” he said.

He also praised security agencies, the legislature, judiciary, religious leaders, traditional institutions, and youths for sustaining peace and development in the state.

“To our young people, the future is about you and for you. It is a future of prosperity, transformation and guaranteed opportunities. We will not compromise that future,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Concluding his address, the governor called for renewed dedication to unity, hard work, and mutual respect.

“Let us all contribute to a Lagos, and indeed a Nigeria, that works for every citizen. If we hold firmly to this resolve, the peaceful and prosperous future we desire will surely be ours,” he said.