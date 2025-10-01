New Telegraph

October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
65th Independence: Peace Restored In Northern Communities – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced that peace has returned to hundreds of liberated communities in Nigeria’s North-West and North-East regions.

Speaking in his 65th Independence Day national broadcast on Wednesday, the President said thousands of residents displaced by insecurity have safely returned to their homes.

Tinubu highlighted the efforts of the nation’s security forces in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings, emphasizing that the armed forces and other security agencies have been making significant sacrifices to restore stability across affected areas.

“Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” he said.

The President’s address also focused on national unity, economic recovery, and youth empowerment, underscoring the administration’s commitment to sustaining security gains and improving the lives of Nigerians across all regions.

