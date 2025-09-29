65th Independence: Nigeria Witnessed Steady Progress Despite Challenges – Alia

As Benue State joins the rest of the country to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Governor Hyacinth Alia has said that the nation has witnessed steady progress over the years despite numerous challenges.

Governor Alia made the remarks in his address reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey during an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at Christ Anglican Church, High Level, Makurdi.

The event was organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in collaboration with the Benue State Government.

Represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, Governor Alia noted that democracy has empowered citizens to hold leaders accountable, unlike in the era of military dictatorship.

He highlighted landmark projects under his administration, including the construction of the underpass at High Level Roundabout, the state-wide road construction drive, and various interventions in transportation and security.

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as a “painful but necessary surgery” that would eventually stabilize and reposition the nation’s economy.

According to him, Benue is already reaping the dividends of democracy through federal and state-led projects such as the Wurukum Flyover, rehabilitation of the Makurdi–Aliade–Umuahia highway, the Buruku Bridge, and the ongoing dualisation of major federal roads across the state.

He further applauded security agencies for their sacrifices in safeguarding lives and property and pledged his administration’s continued support for their operations.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop Edoka Amuta of the Methodist Diocese of Makurdi urged Nigerians to continually acknowledge God for keeping the nation united despite civil war, coups, and political instability.

Vice Chairman of CAN, Rev. Jonathan Ugbede, in his remarks, commended the sacrifices of military and paramilitary officers for the unity of the nation and lauded the developmental strides of the Alia-led administration.

He called for constructive criticism of leaders while urging prayers for both Governor Alia and President Tinubu to succeed in office. He also appealed for the provision of a borehole within the church premises to alleviate water scarcity.