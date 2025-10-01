65th Independence: Makinde Calls For Unity Among Nigerians

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious differences and ethnic nationalities, to unite for the growth and progress of the country.

Governor Makinde made this call on Wednesday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasigba, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking on the theme: “Unity and Rebuilding,” Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, said Nigerians must be united and keep hope alive in order to achieve the best for the country.

The governor further urged all Nigerians to suppress tendencies that divide the nation and focus on things that lift it up, noting that the country must take a cue from India and China, whose economies are thriving despite their population and many differences.

READ ALSO

“I want to, first of all, say congratulations to all of us in Nigeria for witnessing the 65th anniversary of the country’s independence today, 1st of October.

“So, to really come together on this day to observe independence is a real privilege for all of us. Secondly, you would observe that the theme of this year’s Independence Day is unity and rebuilding.

“What that tells all Nigerians is that we need to emphasise unity amongst ourselves. We must be united, because united we stand, divided we fall. So, we must stand united so that we can make progress in Nigeria.

“The second thing that this year’s celebration typifies is that we must keep hope alive. We must not be despondent. Our hope must be well-ignited and well-pursued.

“We have some countries where the population is about 1.4 billion, like India, like China, with diverse religious tendencies and ethnic differences. But in unity, the economies of India and China are very strong.

“So, the hope for us in Nigeria is that we must be united, even in our diversity, so that together we can lift ourselves and then forge ahead as a nation.

“Those tendencies that divide us must be suppressed; we must lift up the tendencies that unite. That way, Nigeria will be greater than it is today. So, today’s celebration, 65th, as I told you, in the life of a nation, which is a continuum, as you know, is just like a day.

“We have plenty of time ahead of Nigeria as a nation to correct our mistakes and to rebuild and to forge unity, in spite of our differences in tribe and religion.”