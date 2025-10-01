65th Independence: Lagos APC Lauds Tinubu’s Leadership Skills

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said Nigerians could not have asked for a better leader than President Bola Tinubu at this time in the nation’s history.

The party made this remark in a congratulatory message issued by its Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

According to Oladejo, history had positioned President Tinubu as “he reformer-in-chief” and a leader with the courage to make painful but necessary decisions.

The Lagos APC described Tinubu as the builder, committed to a new Nigeria of opportunities, justice, and shared prosperity, adding that the President’s decision to remove fuel subsidy and his sweeping interventions in agriculture, food security, infrastructure, and the economy are noteworthy.

He added that the President’s commitment to free technical education, backed by stipends for Nigerian students, shows clearly that Tinubu thinks beyond short-term populism to long-term national prosperity.

Oladejo said, “As Nigeria proudly marks 65 years of independence, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress congratulates our nation and its resilient citizens.

“Today is not only a celebration of our sovereignty, but also an opportunity to reflect on our past, assess our present, and chart a clear course for the future.

“At this defining moment, it is evident that Nigeria could not have asked for a better leader than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is the man for the moment – courageous, visionary, and determined to pull the nation out of the deep hole dug by years of misrule, reckless borrowing, and corruption under the watch of the opposition.

“Unlike those who mortgage the future of generations yet unborn for selfish political survival, President Tinubu has displayed uncommon boldness in confronting decades of decay with reforms that are already laying a solid foundation for national renewal.

“At 65, Nigeria does not need politicians whose only plan is to return the country to the dark era of sharing the nation’s resources among cronies.

“Nigerians know them well – the same tired figures, masquerading as redeemers, but whose records are filled with corruption, prebendalism, and betrayal of trust.

“These are the characters plotting their return in 2027, but Nigerians are wiser now. He has shown the difference between leadership with vision and opposition driven only by selfish ambition and ethnic calculations.

“As we celebrate 65 years of independence, we urge Nigerians to rally around President Tinubu, reject the merchants of lies and retrogression in the opposition. Nigerians must remain steadfast in supporting the APC.

“The journey to greatness has begun, and with Asiwaju at the helm, Nigeria is on course to claim her rightful place as the giant of Africa.”