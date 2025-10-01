65th Independence: I Inherited Near-Collapsed Economy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said that upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, his administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth in Nigeria.

President Tinubu made this remark in his Independence Day address, stating that he was left with few options when he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking further, the President noted that the nation has now turned the corner and the former pains are giving way to relief.

He hailed Nigerians for their endurance, support, and understanding, while assuring that he would continue to work and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in him.

READ ALSO

“As a new administration, we faced a simple choice: continue business as usual and watch our nation drift, or embark on a courageous, fundamental reform path.

“We chose the path of reform. We chose the path of tomorrow over the comfort of today. Less than three years later, the seeds of those difficult but necessary decisions are bearing fruit.

“Fellow Nigerians, we are racing against time. We must build the roads we need, repair the ones that have become decrepit, and construct the schools our children will attend and the hospitals that will care for our people,” he said.

“We have to plan for the generations that will come after us. We do not have enough electricity to power our industries and homes today, or the resources to repair our deteriorating roads, build seaports, railroads, and international airports comparable to the best in the world, because we failed to make the necessary investments decades ago. Our administration is setting things right. “I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say. “Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief. I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. “I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour.”