65th Independence: Fintiri Grants Pardon To Six Prison Inmates

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Wednesday granted pardon to six prison inmates serving various prison sentences in some correctional facilities in the state.

In a press statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri said the inmates had demonstrated significant improvement in their behaviour and conduct.

New Telegraph reports that the pardon is in commemoration of the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Fintiri, in his Independence address, said, “Today, Nigeria stands at the proud threshold of sixty-five years of independence – a moment not just for celebration, but for deep reflection”.

The governor who ordered their immediate discharge has also directed relevant authorities to give immediate effect to the order.

Those discharged include Wamari Godwin, ⁠Abraham Marksunil, David Paul, Ibrahim Adamu, Usman Inuwa and Sani Yahaya.

“Therefore, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to six persons who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years,” he said.