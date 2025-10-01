65th Independence: Aiyedatiwa Awards 90 Kilometers Of Road In Ondo LGAs

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said the government has awarded 90 Kilometres of roads in the 18 local government areas of the state to open up communities and ease transportation within the state.

In his address at the 65th independent anniversary held in Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said the government has also awarded dualisation and rehabilitation of key roads across the state, such as Akungba-Ikare and Okitipupa-Igbokoda dual carriageways ways

He stated that the government has initiated the construction of walkways and jetties in the riverine areas. These approvals, he said, would open up communities, ease transportation, and bring development closer to the grassroots.

Speaking on the 65th independent anniversary of the country, the Governor said Independence Day was not just about remembering a date in history but about reflecting on Nigeria’s identity, the sacrifices of its founding fathers, and the progress made despite challenges.

The Governor noted that Nigeria had survived civil strife and military rule to emerge as Africa’s largest democracy, adding that the country had also contributed significantly to peacekeeping operations on the continent while producing globally respected figures in business, science, sports, and the arts.

Aiyedatiwa praised Nigerians for maintaining unity in diversity, stressing that the bond of over 200 million people of different tongues, faiths, and traditions remained one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a visionary leader whose bold reforms and infrastructural drive under the Renewed Hope Agenda were steering Nigeria toward progress.

His words‎“The country is blessed to have a leader like President Tinubu at this time. Indications are that Nigeria is certainly making progress and on the path of glory.”

‎ While acknowledging his administration’s ongoing projects, the Governor stressed that the focus of the anniversary was unity and collective progress, urging citizens to continue supporting government at all levels for the success of reforms.

He thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, and residents of Ondo State for their contributions, saying their trust and patience remained vital for governance.

‎ In the health sector, Aiyedatiwa said the government has successfully expanded the Contributory Health Scheme, which focuses on providing affordable healthcare services to citizens across the State.

According to him ” Pharma-grade warehouse has been completed and commissioned. This will ensure the steady supply of quality medicines to hospitals and health centres across the state. Apart from the ongoing renovation of State Hospitals, we are also carrying out revitalisation and rehabilitation works in many of the primary healthcare centres in different communities across the State.

“This means our people in rural areas will no longer need to travel far to access basic healthcare. Recruitment of Staff into the health sector is also being given priority attention. Beyond this, we have resolved that all health facilities in the State would be upgraded to meet global medical standards”