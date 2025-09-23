New Telegraph

September 23, 2025
  3. 65,000 Lives Lost…

65,000 Lives Lost To Israel-Gaza War, Says IPCR

An estimated 65,000 lives have been lost as a result of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, the Institution for Peace and Conflict Resolution (ICPR) has claimed.

Speaking at this year’s International Day for Peace celebration, Princess Amaka Uzodimma said conflicts could bring destruction and underdevelopment, adding that for a nation to prosper, it needs to embrace peace. According to her, the war in Gaza has claimed over 65,000 lives.

Addressing a delegation of the members of ICPR, the Traditional Ruler of Awka Kingdom Obi Gibson Nwosu urged citizens to embrace peace to actualize a credible election in November.

Nwosu made this call while receiving IPCR members in his palace. He said it is only by peace that nations achieve positive goals.

