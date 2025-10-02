65 Years On, Health Sector Still Struggling For Relevance In Govt’s Priorities

…as ‘japa’ increases, PHC remains weakest link

Underfunding is sector’s chronic problem

After 65 years of independence, stakeholders assess health sector’s journey through the period under review, highlighting successes, setbacks, and the road ahead to ensure a sustainable future

Sixty-five years after Nigeria gained independence, the country’s health sector tells a story of paradox: one of growth in manpower, infrastructure, and training institutions, yet plagued by systemic weaknesses that hinder universal healthcare delivery.

From increased numbers of teaching hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to a brain drain that bleeds skilled professionals abroad, the journey of Nigeria’s healthcare system reflects both progress and persistent challenges.

Two leading voices in the sector—Anthony Bola Oyawole, Past Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State, and Dr. Babajide Saheed, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State— shared their assessments of the health sector in these 65 years of independence, offering insights into what has worked, what has failed, and how Nigeria can chart a sustainable future.

A sector expanded, but still fragile

For Anthony Bola Oyawole, the story of Nigeria’s health sector is one of expansion. “The health sector has become wider in scope and coverage over the years,” he explained. “Manpower has increased significantly even though we are still far from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ratios.”

This growth is evident in the training of healthcare practitioners. From just about four tertiary institutions in the early 1960s, Nigeria now boasts more than 60 institutions producing doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and allied professionals.

The number of teaching hospitals, federal health institutions (FHIs), specialist hospitals, state general hospitals, and primary health centres has multiplied across the nation. Alongside them, private specialist hospitals and community pharmacies have flourished, creating a much broader health ecosystem.

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector also reflects this growth. “Presently, we have about four pharmaceutical companies that are WHO-prequalified to play in the global arena of pharmaceutical production,” Oyawole noted. “Close to 200 others are also involved in the production of basic drug items required in the country. This is a measure of development, even though we can do better.” Yet, this growth is overshadowed by systemic issues that limit efficiency and equity.

The “JAPA” challenge and human resource crisis

One of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s healthcare system today is the mass migration of professionals abroad, a phenomenon locally described as the “JAPA syndrome.”

Dr. Saheed put it bluntly: “In 65 years of independence, the health sector has not really improved in the way it is supposed to improve. It’s slowly improving like a snail… Human resources, all levels of governments have failed, for the fact that JAPA syndrome is still increasing.”

Doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other skilled professionals leave Nigeria for Europe, America, and the Middle East, lured by better pay, working conditions, and opportunities for professional development. The loss further strains an already understaffed system and undermines service delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.

In another 65 years, we may still be crawling like a snail

For Oyawole, the issue is not just about numbers but about fairness. He pointed out the disaffection caused by discriminatory wages within the health team. “No one group in the health team is more important than the other. Equity must be brought to bear if harmony will prevail in the system,” he said, calling for full implementation of the Consultancy Cadre for pharmacists as an example of correcting inequities.

Infrastructure and neglected primary healthcare

While some progress has been made in secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, primary healthcare—the foundation of any health system—remains Nigeria’s weakest link.

Dr. Saheed stressed: “Unfortunately at primary healthcare, it’s a very low expectation. And any system that doesn’t take primary healthcare as a priority, the health sector of that system will definitely collapse and fail.

The basis of health delivery is from primary healthcare, from the grassroots.” This neglect is partly why Nigeria struggles with negative health indicators such as high maternal and infant mortality rates.

Even in 2025, Oyawole noted, community pharmacists are still waiting for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency to permit them to provide immunisation services, something that is standard practice in most developed health systems. “Yet these agencies limit qualified personnel at the grassroots from vital interventions to preserve life,” he lamented.

Achievements and setbacks: A mixed balance

Looking back, Nigeria has achievements it can celebrate. There are more hospitals, more health professionals, and more institutions to train them than at independence. The pharmaceutical industry has inched toward international competitiveness. Awareness of diseases and public health challenges has grown.

But the setbacks loom large. Underfunding remains one of the sector’s chronic problems. Year after year, Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to health falls far below the 15 per cent benchmark agreed under the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

“We are not getting to the expected percentage in terms of healthcare delivery to the citizens, in terms of budgetary allocation, health financing, human resources, remuneration, and infrastructural development,” Dr. Saheed explained.

“The indices are not really improving.” The lack of political will to prioritise health translates into poor facilities, inadequate pay for professionals, and persistent out-of-pocket expenses for citizens, which prevent millions from accessing care.

A fragmented system and the need for teamwork

Oyawole sees another problem that undermines progress: fragmentation within the health team. Rivalries among different professional groups and government’s favoritism toward certain cadres create disaffection. “Government should be father to all in the health sector. A teamwork approach must be adhered to at all times,” he urged.

“Equality and equity must be enshrined in the remunerations of all healthcare professionals. Any attempt to favour one group over the others will not augur well for the system.”

He also warned against emerging trends that could worsen division, such as the introduction of “University of Medicine and Health Science” nomenclature, which suggests superiority of one discipline over others. “The resultant effect will lead to acrimony when it comes to headship matters in such institutions,” he cautioned.

The way forward: Building a sustainable health system

Both experts agree that the way forward requires bold steps to reform how Nigeria funds, manages, and values healthcare. For Dr. Saheed, three pillars must be addressed: human resources, infrastructure and Population growth. “Increase remuneration, provide welfare support like housing and car loans, ensure training and retrain ing, and create a conducive environment,” he said.

“If government can do that, the number of human resources will increase. That makes the government build more infrastructure.” Beyond building more hospitals, the government must invest in equipping and maintaining facilities, and consider creating specialised regional centres.

“Nigeria can be divided into six regions, with each having specialised centres—surgery, pediatrics, internal medicine, infection control. People won’t need to go abroad for treatment. Instead, others will come here,” he suggested. Similarly, he said while the government cannot control population increase, it must plan healthcare services to match population dynamics. For Oyawole, inclusivity and empowerment of all healthcare professionals are central.

“A country that is rated among the most wretched 10 health systems in global reckoning ought not to discriminate against any of its qualified health professionals,” he said. He urged the government to remove restrictions preventing community pharmacists from offering essential services at the grassroots, and to ensure stewardship roles in healthcare are not monopolised by one profession.

A call for political will

Ultimately, both leaders argue that Nigeria’s healthcare crisis is less about resources and more about priorities. “You see the thing is that when they say they don’t have money, we don’t deceive ourselves,” Dr. Saheed remarked.

“If the president can pay debts, do projects, or fund other sectors, then money exists. What we lack is priority and sensitivity to the plight of the poor.”

Sixty-five years on, the health sector is still struggling for relevance in government priorities. The system survives more on the resilience of its professionals and private sector innovation than on sustained political commitment.

Towards the next 65 years

At 65, Nigeria’s health sector is like a patient in need of urgent intervention: alive but weakened by chronic neglect, inequities, and systemic inefficiencies.

The progress made since independence proves that the sector has potential, but without equitable policies, adequate funding, and sincere commitment to primary healthcare, Nigeria risks stagnation. As Oyawole puts it, “Government must change these modalities for us to have an impactful health system.” And as Dr. Saheed warned, “If government is serious, human resources and infrastructure must be prioritised.

Otherwise, in another 65 years, we may still be crawling like a snail.” The task ahead is clear: Nigeria must move from rhetoric to action, from selective interests to collective priorities, and from fragmented approaches to a united health system—one that not only serves its citizens but earns their confidence.