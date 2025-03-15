65 years after exit of The British: Which way Nigeria?

Share

I’m sure this will shock many, just as I was: that Lagos actually got electricity as far back as 1896; when, incidentally, many European nations were still relying on gas to light up their homes and streets.

The power plant, built by the British colonial masters, meant that the city was one of the earliest to enjoy such a luxury on the African continent.

Of course, while the decision to bring electricity to the colony was driven mainly by the desire of the colonialists to enhance their own comfort in the sweltering heat and humidity of the coastal town, it also benefited the indigenes who could go about walking on well-lit streets, the more affluent among them would have also enjoyed the ‘Western wonder’ in their homes.

Unfortunately, more than 129 years after, rather than building on this, the nation has retrogressed at an alarming rate when it comes to delivering power and other amenities to its citizens.

At the time Nigeria gained independence in 1960, the influence of the British was still very much upon us, ensuring that things were still being done in the proper way.

A friend who grew up in Yaba in the 1960s and early ‘70s recalled hat back then they had pipe-borne water flowing out of the taps in their homes even as they enjoyed constant electricity. He said the environment was so clean that if a coin (we still used shillings and pence back then) fell into the gutter, all one needed to do was to bend down and retrieve it.

“They (gutters) were so clean that you could literally eat directly from them!”

He said the presence of sanitary inspectors (called Wole-wole by the Yoruba) ensured that people kept not only their homes but also their immediate environment in pristine conditions, adding that nowhere was out of bounds for the health inspectors when they came visiting.

“They would even enter our bedrooms, lift up our mattresses, looking for bedbugs and our kitchens looking for cockroaches and other rodents, and told us what to do to get rid of them.

“They were also very particular about stagnant water, pointing out that such pools of water bred mosquitoes which caused malaria.

“Yes, they could be rigid at times, but I must admit they went a long way in ensuring we stayed healthy through maintaining proper hygiene,” he explained.

But sad to note that the longer we moved away from 1960, the faster British influence on us waned and the true Nigerian in us began to manifest, with dire consequences for the nation too.

Thus, more than a century after electricity first birthed in Nigeria, the nation is still grappling with persistent power outages rather than having it on a regular basis in our daily lives.

On Sunday, March 2, the Ministry of Power celebrated a historic milestone of the nation hitting 6,003MW of power. Yet, a few days later, large swathes of the country were plunged into darkness after a ‘disturbance’ with the National Grid.

Since then many areas on the Ikeja Electric network have not enjoyed decent power supply.

On Monday, the corporation issued another statement admitting that there has been “a significant load shedding exercise across its franchise areas,” blaming it on “a fault on a transmission infrastructure.”

Ikeja Electric unveiled the identity of the culprit responsible for the latest bout of darkness, when, it said in the release: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers are currently working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore normal power supply as soon as possible.”

Last year, the nation suffered 12 major system collapses with both the TCN and Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, promising that everything was being done to put a stop to the national embarrassment.

However, despite these promises and only three months into the New Year, we have already suffered three blackouts – although the TCN has coined a new phrase for it, ‘disturbances’ on the National Grid instead of collapse.

Whether it is the new phase or what we know as National Grid collapsing, all we are certain of is that the epileptic power supply has continued unabated for more than two weeks. This completely defeats the gains of privatisation of the sector, with the unbundling of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) into distribution, generation and transmission companies some 12 years ago, and last year’s hike in tariffs to N209 per kilowatts for Band A users and N69 for their Band B counterparts.

Rather than the hike improving things in the sector it has only led to anguish, especially with public concerns like tertiary institutions and military bases struggling to pay the new tariff.

For months now, the University of Ibadan has been in darkness following its inability to pay the monthly electricity bill, which had shot up to over N100 million from roughly N20 million before the hike.

Even efforts by the minister, who incidentally hails from the Oyo State capital, has failed to resolve the embarrassing situation.

The power issue took a frightening twist last week when Air Force personnel from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Logistics Command, Ikeja, stormed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric and vandalised the place and manhandled staff, because the DisCo had the ‘audacity’ to deny the Base power supply for more than a week over unpaid N4 billion plus electricity bill owed the utility company.

Alas, if government outfits are struggling to pay the new tariff regime, it’s best imagined what the ordinary citizen is going through.

Unfortunately, power is not the only thing heading south since we took charge of our affairs almost 65 years ago.

Back in the ‘60s, the Nigerian pound was at par with its British counterpart and was even stronger than the US dollar.

Even when we turned inwards with the introduction of naira and kobo in 1973, the local currency was still stronger than the US dollar while one needed less than two naira to purchase one pound sterling.

Now 52 years later, one needs about N 1,536 to purchase one dollar and roughly N2,030 for the British pound.

The malaise is not just limited to power and the exchange rate but to virtually all areas of life in the country: roads, hospitals, etc., all in dire straits!

So, if our nation has fallen this far in just 65 years after the exit of the British only God knows where Nigeria will be by 2060 – which will be exactly 100 years after the Union Jack was lowered and our green-white-green flag was hoisted.

