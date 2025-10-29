65 Years After Ernest Ikoli

Twenty days after Nigeria became independent in 1960, Ernest Sisei Ikoli, one of the strong voices of nationalism died in Lagos unable to reap the fruits of his struggles. His passage means little to those who are in leadership today, from Bayelsa State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tuesday October 21, 2025 was only marked by his family and admirers, represented by the Ernest Sisei Ikoli Foundation. Three full pages of advertisement in three national newspapers should have reminded politicians that the democracy they enjoy today would not have come if men like Ikoli chose pound sterling, over power to the people.

Yet at just 15 years in 1908, Ikoli was not only a founding member of the first political party in the country, the Peoples Union, he emerged as secretary. That was a group that had men like Herbert Macaulay, Edward Wilmot Blyden, John Randle and John Payne Jackson. Ikoli did not just breathe, he acted.

As a 10-year-old boy, in Twon Brass, he heard of the execution by firing squad of Bebekeola Dubakemefa by colonial officers on September 3, 1903. Opposition to British imperialism was his crime. Arriving in Lagos by boat a few years later, the boy’s resentment of oppression took the form of nationalism. Lagos was the place to meet fellows with like minds.

And many of them were educated, convinced that silence was not going to be golden. By 1910, barely a year after Kings College Lagos was established, Ikoli gained admission and after graduation, was employed as a teacher, becoming the first Nigerian to handle students in Mathematics and Science. But the man in him would not tolerate racism as displayed by some of his colleagues.

In 1919, Ikoli quit teaching for journalism and found peace working with John Jackson at Lagos Weekly Record. Combining the job with politics, he made a trip to Accra for the inauguration of the National Council for British West Africa (NCBWA), in 1920. Also on the delegation from Nigeria were Chief Essien Offiong Essien and Prince Ephraim Bassey Duke. Ikoli left Lagos Weekly Record in 1921. In the next five years, he became Editor of the Daily Times.

Chairman of the Board was Adeyemo Alakija, whose family returned to Lagos from Brazil, well exposed to the power of law and journalism. Unlike some young men in contemporary Nigeria who offer themselves to be used as cultists and thugs by those in government, Ikoli did not allow the colonial officers space to relax.

In 1923, he moved into a new party, Union of Young Nigerians, with friends like Moses da Rocha and Ayo Williams. It became the Lagos Youth Movement (LYM) in 1934 before changing to the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) in 1937.

His associates included Hezekiah Davies, James Vaughan and Oba Samuel Akinsanya of Ode Remo, then popularly known as General Saki. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe joined the Nigerian Youth Movement in 1936, when Ikoli was Vice President under Dr Kofo Abayomi.

Prof Eyo Ita provided fatherly guidance. It is remarkable that Ikoli continued to use his pen to torment the British, having understood them the more during his time at Kings College. They also knew his worth as editor of the school magazine, The Mermaid.

That learning helped him in gaining ground as a publisher, from The African Messenger to Daily Service. By 1942, Ikoli was well grounded in Lagos to be elected into the Legislative Council under the platform of the NYM. That rise was a plus to the nationalist movement.

A man who troubled the British to upgrade Yaba Higher College, from a diploma awarding institution to degree status was always in the news. That agitation led to the coming of University College, Ibadan. After the World War, Ikoli gave colonial Britain sleepless nights.

It was sad enough that Kings College students, who led a protest against management during World War II, were sent to the battle field in faraway Burma, as punishment. One of them died in action. In 1947, World War Veterans joined the nationalist to call for constitutional reforms.

After fighting alongside British troops in India and Burma, the returnee Royal West African Frontier Forces realised that bravery and cowardice had nothing to do with race, so they dared the white man. When the Action Group was formed in 1951, Ikoli was there with Chiefs Obafemi Awolowo and Ladoke Akintola.

He was a highly detribalised man. He showed it by choosing Elsie Ajayi as spouse. Fondly called Mama Ayo, she died in Lagos, at 93 years, on September 2, 2025. Like her husband, she will be buried in Lagos. Ikoli was a true Nigerian who also had a Pan African global view, having drunk from the fountain of (Marcus) Garveyism.

He used his profession and education to fight for a better tomorrow. Spending most of his time fighting for independence, he could have been exhausted, leading a successful struggle. On October 7, 1960, fatigue set in. Death came on October 21. Ernest Sisei Ikoli is a man we should look up to.

He sacrificed his life for the country. Even in death, the Ikoli family continued to sacrifice. His grandson, Lt. Col. George Ikoli, was one of the victims of the 1992 C-130 crash, at Isheri-Oshun, Lagos. Pa Ikoli, an Izon man, who represented Lagos well and carried Nigeria on his shoulders, is a man the country must not forge.