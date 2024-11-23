65-Year-Old Woman Pushed To Death By Neighbour In Ogun

Share

A 65-year-old woman, Oladega Morenike, was allegedly pushed to her death by her neighbor, Abigail Bankole following an altercation in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Odutola, the incident reportedly occurred around 4.20 pm on Thursday, when the fight broke out between the two women at Isunba Street in Ipokia.

According to the police, Bankole allegedly pushed Morenike, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapse.

“On November 21, 2024, at about 6.20pm, Ibrahim Oladega, a resident of Isunba Street in Ipokia, reported an incident at the police station.

“He said that earlier that day, around 4.20pm, his mother, 65-year-old Oladega Morenike, had an argument with a neighbour, Abigail Bankole.

“This confrontation escalated into a fight during which the deceased was pushed, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapse,” she said.

“A photograph was taken, and her body was transported to the General Hospital in Ipokia, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The body was subsequently moved to the mortuary at General Hospital, Ilaro, for an autopsy,” the statement read.

Bankole, the alleged culprit, fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend her.

