65-year-old Ex-convict Nabbed With 1.550kg Cannabis Inside Engine Oil Gallons In Osun

The Osun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 65-year-old Man, Dauda Lamidi, in Iwo for having in his possession, 1.550kg of cannabis.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Odigie Charles, made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State. According to the statement, Lamidi was said to have hid the exhibit inside two engine oil gallons. Odigie noted that the suspect is an ex-convict who was convicted for same offences in 2019 for three years.