65 MSMEs In Ondo Benefit From N75b FG Intervention Fund

No fewer than 65 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ondo State have so far accessed funding from the ₦75 billion Federal Government intervention fund, Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the Expanded National MSME Clinic, tagged “Ondo 2025,” held at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, Shettima emphasized that Nigeria’s economic growth depends largely on the development of its MSME sector.

Describing MSMEs as the bedrock of the nation’s economy, Shettima noted that they account for over 90 percent of jobs and play a critical role in poverty alleviation and national prosperity. He said sustainable economic progress must go hand in hand with supporting small businesses across the country.

The Vice President revealed that 65 MSMEs from Ondo State have already benefitted from the Federal Government’s ₦75 billion intervention programme, and described the state as pivotal to Nigeria’s broader socio-economic advancement.

He stated that the fund was designed to provide affordable financing for entrepreneurs, stressing that support must be continuous and collaborative. He urged all partner agencies to maintain strong engagement with small businesses to ensure lasting impact.

Highlighting the Federal Government’s broader development priorities, Shettima announced a major agricultural initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He disclosed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to plant 100 million oil palm trees across Nigeria and to revive the cocoa industry, as part of efforts to diversify the economy.

He commended the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for his administration’s infrastructural drive and visible support for small and medium-scale enterprises, describing what he witnessed in the state as “very impressive.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, described the MSME Clinic as a transformative initiative that aligns perfectly with the state’s OUR EASE agenda and the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He affirmed that MSMEs remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and reiterated his government’s commitment to unlocking their full potential.

The Governor celebrated the achievements of Ondo-based MSMEs such as Denki Wire and Cables Ltd and Kay Classic Fashion, who recently received national awards for excellence in manufacturing and fashion, respectively. He also highlighted his administration’s ongoing support for small businesses, including over ₦220 million in interest-free loans disbursed by the Ondo State Micro-Credit Agency (ODSMA) in 2024, access to the Bank of Industry’s intervention programme, the “One Youth One Skill” scheme, and the establishment of the Odatiwa Skills Development Enterprise Centres (OSDEC), which houses the state’s first-ever mini shared facility.

Aiyedatiwa appealed to the Vice President for Federal Government support in setting up a Fashion Hub Shared Facility and an Oil Palm Processing Plant to scale up the state’s agricultural output and manufacturing capacity.

Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, who was also in attendance, commended the MSME Clinic initiative as a strategic and timely move to develop human capacity and support grassroots entrepreneurship. He stressed the importance of patronizing locally made goods as a path to true national development.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in his goodwill message, applauded the empowerment of young entrepreneurs and called for increased patronage of made-in-Nigeria products, as well as stronger public-private collaboration to boost enterprise development.

Also speaking, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, provided an overview of the clinic’s impact nationwide. He emphasized how direct access to regulatory agencies has helped improve operational efficiency and overall performance among small businesses.