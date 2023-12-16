65 Court Convictions Secured Within 12-Month In Sokoto, Others – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the commission has so far secured convictions of 65 internet fraudsters from January to December in Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The Sokoto Zonal Commander, Mr Aliyu Yunusa, made this known on Friday while speaking at the end-of-year event organised by the commission in Sokoto State.

The most important celebration is that we stopped various crimes, discovered numerous frauds and recovered funds from fraudsters within the year.

“When incidents happen, we look at it with a forensic eye to block the loopholes and fast track investigations, thereby more sophistication is needed, ” the commander added.

He, however, noted that the zonal office is faced with challenges such as staff training and manpower challenges on specialised cyber crimes as fraudsters use modern ways to dupe people.