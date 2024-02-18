642 of 774 LGAs Governed by Caretaker Committees

Of the 774 Local G o v e r n m e n t Areas (LGAs) listed in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) only 132 of them are currently being run by democratically elected chairmen and Councilors in six states of Oyo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Taraba, Ekiti and Katsina states. The other 642 are being overseen by Caretaker Committees, Interim Administrators, Sole Administrators or Transition Committees depending on the names preferred by the state governors who appoint them as political patronages. Sunday Telegraph investigations revealed that in some states, elections for Local Government Councils have never been held since the inception of the current dispensation in 1999. A very good example is Anambra State.

Also, elections were held last in Zamfara State in 2008 during the tenure of Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi. Others have been oscillating between appointed caretakers and elections depending on the disposition of the governor. In some states, the tenures of the council chairmen and their legislatures have lapped and no date has been fixed for elections yet. These, they have been able to do by appointing their acolytes and loyal party men into offices in collaboration with the States Houses of Assembly which the governors’ men occupy. Also, the governors have been getting away with ‘murder’ because the Constitutional Amendments, which would have put paid to this never saw the light of day.

The 9th Assembly, which almost made it before it adjourned sine dine on June 6, 2023, had its efforts truncated by 10 States. The 10 State Houses of Assembly which voted against financial autonomy for LGs and states Assembly were: Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Yobe and Imo. However, 15 voted for financial autonomy for LGs and states assembly. They are Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross-River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Osun. Nine states did not forward their amendment bills. They include Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara. Two states, which ab- stained from voting on financial autonomy for LGs and state assembly are Adamawa, and Bayelsa.

In the Red Chamber, a similar thing happened when they rejected a constitutional amendment bill seeking to grant financial and administrative autonomy for local governments. This was despite the clamour by most Nigerians for an amendment to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to grant financial and administrative autonomy to the third tier of government in the country, which is currently under the firm control of the state. However, during the constitution alteration of the last administration, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) was also in power, with Muhammadu Buhari as President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 25 state houses of assembly refused to vote on nine critical bills, including the one seeking to liberate the Local Government Councils from the oppressive control of state governors.

The bills by the state legislative houses were actually part of the bills that the National Assembly passed and transmitted to them for concurrence. During that dispensation, the federal legislative Assembly voted on 68 bills aimed at amending the 1999 Constitution. When the bills went through the various legislative processes, it was ob- served that 44 out of the 68 bills were approved by the two Chambers of the National Assembly and transmitted to the state assemblies for concurrence. The Constitution provides that a simple majority of votes was required in at least two-thirds of state assemblies (24 out of 36) and the amendments that sail through would be sent to the President for assent.

