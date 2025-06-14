64,000 Candidates From Nigeria, Togo, Benin Sit For 2025 NCEE

Share

A total of 64,000 candidates from Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Togo on Saturday sat for the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in a bid to secure admission into Federal Government Colleges.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, who monitored the exercise at Model Secondary School, Maitama, and Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the examination.

“I’m very happy with the way the exams have been conducted. They started on time, students were orderly, and invigilators were present and active. We had 64,000 candidates—30,000 male and 34,000 female—which shows a strong interest in our unity colleges,” she said.

Prof. Ahmad noted that the turnout reflects sustained public trust in Federal Government Colleges, commonly known as unity schools.

“Nigerians are still eager to have their children in Federal Government Colleges. This turnout shows that parents value the role of unity schools in promoting national cohesion,” she added.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, also expressed satisfaction with the process, confirming that Lagos State had the highest number of registered candidates, with over 15,000, while Togo recorded the lowest, with 17.

“We had about 109 candidates from Benin Republic and Togo combined, all of them Nigerian citizens residing there. This is a truly regional exercise that affirms the reach and reputation of our unity colleges,” Wushishi said.

He added that the examination materials arrived on time, the exam commenced as scheduled, and there were no reported issues. He expressed optimism that the upcoming WAEC and NECO senior secondary school exams would be equally seamless.

The NECO boss also highlighted the inclusion of children with special needs, assuring that provisions such as braille materials and support staff were made available.

Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, emphasized that admissions into unity schools would be based on merit, state quota, and exigency—the latter primarily accommodating children of civil servants.

“Final admissions will depend on the released results, but we remain committed to a fair and inclusive process,” she said.

Share