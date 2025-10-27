63rd WAEC National Meeting: Otti Assures Council Of Support

Ahead of the 63rd Nigeria National Committee Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), scheduled to hold at Abia State for November 17 to 21, the state Governor, Alex Otti, has assuresd the Council of the readiness of the state not only to host the meeting, but also to provide the necessary support as may be required.

The governor made the pledge when the Abia State Branch Controller of WAEC, Mrs Mary Chima, visited the governor with the proposal for the hosting of the 2025 WAEC Nigeria National Council Meeting by the state. The governor, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, said: “We can assure you that we are prepared to host the Council. We will put everything ready to receive you and to ensure that you have a memorable event here in Abia.”

Governor Otti said the choice of Abia State for the meeting is a testament to the education- friendly policies of his administration, even as he assured the exam body that his administration was poised to do more for the overall development of the state. He added: “This aligns with everything we are doing in education. If you were here in 2023, when we came; we declared an emergency on education, health, security, infrastructure and environmental sanitation.

“These were areas where we were lagging behind. Education was in a very terrible state, not just in terms of infrastructure that had completely decayed in virtually all our schools, but also in terms of quality of teaching, number of qualified teachers and the curricula. “We still have a lot of the schools undergoing renovation as we speak. We already know what we are doing with teachers, not just teachers, but teachers that are well-trained.”

Toward this end, Governor Otti noted that he had already directed the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to reopen the portal for recruitment of another set of 5,000 teachers. Earlier, Mrs Chima, who said the visit was to inform the governor that the state had been chosen to host the 2025 WAEC Nigeria National Council Meeting, added that the choice of the state is in recognition of the governor’s commitment to education and the growing partnership between the Council and the state government.

The WAEC National Council Meeting, according to her, “brings together state Commissioners for Education, Heads of WAEC Offices, and Senior National Officers to deliberate on policies, review performance indices, and make far-reaching decisions that shape examination standards and educational direction nationwide.”