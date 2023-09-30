63rd Independence: New Nigeria Is Possible – Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election has urged Nigerians to maintain their resolve and optimism, noting that the possibility of a new Nigeria still exists.

In his Independence Day address to Nigerians, Obi urged them not to give up despite the excruciating circumstances that still exist in the nation 63 years after colonial control ended.

The former Anambra State Governor pointed out that the actual cause of Nigerians’ continued visible entanglement in bad governance and poverty after 63 years is that succeeding regimes have tried to suppress conscientious individuals through their policies, actions, and inactions in order to maintain their hold on power.

He said: “Even amidst grave uncertainties and apparent hardship, the citizens of Nigeria are experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of our nationhood, the situation might be critical, but certainly not hopeless.”

“The evidence of elite consensus on the way forward on structure and nation-building remains a core problem. If the input is garbage in, then the output will be garbage out.

“When you Google a subject, the response you get will be based on the questions you input. Every nation invariably determines its own fate and destiny; and gets the leadership it deserves.

“Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences.”

The technocrat added, “At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders, and what type of answer are we expecting?

“If, at 63 years, we cannot conduct an election to allow the will of the people to prevail, what type of country do we expect?

“Every year on October 1 since 1960, we try to review our life as a nation, but on looking back, can we say that where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources? The answer is no.”

Obi expressed optimism for the possibility of a new Nigeria and said it was up to Nigerians to reclaim their nation from those involved in State capture.

The former governor of Anambra state wished Nigerians a happy anniversary of their independence and asked for God to continue to show His kindness and grace to the country.