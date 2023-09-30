63rd Independence: Kwara Gov Congratulates Nigerians

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

The Governor said the country’s march to greatness is on course, and on an even stronger footing, regardless of its own share of the challenges of nation-building that every society goes through.

“What is certain is that the country has always emerged stronger from any of its challenges and the current ones, whatever their magnitude or shades, will not be an exception,” the Governor said in a statement commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the country.

“I congratulate Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the rest of the country on this occasion. We thank God for His mercies on our country and commend all the patriots who have remained true to the dream of a greater, united Nigeria at all turns of our history.

“I join Mr President, the leadership of the other arms of government, and all thought leaders to call on Nigerians to remain united and committed to collective good. Together, we’ll build on the successes of the past years and break new grounds in political maturity and inclusiveness, economic growth, and collective prosperity.”