63rd Independence Day: SGF Inaugurates C’ttee

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume on Thursday inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee that would be responsible for organising Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Akume also announced that President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on October 1, 2023.

He said the celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes and heroines who fought for the independence of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

He said, “The celebration also affords the government an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.

“Distinguished members, based on the foregoing, it is expedient to note that time is of the essence regarding the preparation for the 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

“The proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalization by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and would involve the following to be anchored by sub-committees

“World Press Briefing 25th September,Church Service 1st October,Juma’at Service 29th September,Symposium/Public Lecture 28th September,Presidential Broadcast 1St October and Parade 2nd October

“The Terms of Reference of each Sub-Committee and list of members would be sent by the Secretariat while Sub-Committee Secretaries would present their budgets for consideration and approval as soon as possible,” he added.