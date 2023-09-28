63rd Independence Day: No Ceremony For October 1 – Kwara Govt

The Kwara State Government on Thursday said that there will be no elaborate ceremony of any kind on October 1, 2023, Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

This, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bolanle Olukoju, is to reflect the mood of the nation amid ongoing reforms and strong efforts of the government to ensure sustainable development.

The state government has therefore urged the people to use the October 1 holiday to pray for the state, Nigeria, and the world at large.