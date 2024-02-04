630 Road Accidents Claim 192 Lives In Ogun – TRACE

No fewer than 192 persons died, while 929 sustained varying degrees of injuries in various accidents recorded in 2023 in Ogun State.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) disclosed this to journalists in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

In the statistics signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the state recorded 630 road accidents in the year.

The statistics also revealed that, from the death recorded, 146 were males, while 46 were females.

Akinbiyi noted that the figures were from areas covered by TRACE and the Police joint rescue effort and services.

The TRACE spokesperson noted that 643 males were injured while 286 females also got injured in various crashes across the state during the year.

He said the accident cases involved “361 cars, 114 buses, 446 articulated vehicles, 58 motorcycles, nine tricycles and 34 pedestrians in 2023”.

Comparing years 2022 and 2023 in the state, he said road traffic deaths increased by 9.09 per cent in 2023 while the number of persons injured decreased by 12.44 per cent.

The total number of crashes reduced to 7.76 per cent, he added.

Akinbiyi explained that the most common cause of road traffic crashes in the state was speeding which could be attributed to 32 per cent of such crashes.

He suggested the creation of TRACE Corps rescue patrol teams along the state corridors, the establishment of State Emergency Rescue Service Centres, and constant clearing of obstructions on the roads, to reduce accidents.