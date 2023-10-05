63 Years: Health Sector Grappling With Brain Drain, Incessant Strikes –Experts

…Poor Managerial Skill of CEOs, Corruption Factors Militating Against the Sector -Ogbonna

The tales of Nigeria’s health sector 63 years af- ter the country’s independence should normally be relating activities of successes, victories and feats demonstrating how human and infrastructural development and other factors in the sector have contributed to uplift the quality of lives of the majority of the populace. However, a peep into the reality on ground shows that the above are just ideals which are far from what is currently obtainable.

New Telegraph went to town to seek the views of some experts and key stakeholders in the sector, who took time to highlight where the health sector is presently with recommendations on the way forward. The Acting National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHE- SU), Dr. Obinna Ogbonna admitted that during the earlier years of the nation’s independence, Nigerian health indices and global ranking was a good indicator for assessment.

According to him, in the 1960 and close to the late 1970s Nigerian health system was ranked the best four among the Commonwealth nations, to the extent that the Saudi Arabian King came to Nigeria for medical treatment, but within the 2020/21 world assessment, Nigeria was ranked 187 out of 191 nations of the world, adding, “Coupled with medical tourism in recent time, it is clear that all is not well with the health sector in Nigeria.”

On pitfalls that have challenged the sector, Ogbonna listed them as poor funding, poor managerial skill of some chief executive officers (CEOs) and corruption in the system, which he described as notable factors that militated against success in the sector. The vice chairman of JOHESU said the National Health Act (NHA) and the National Health insurance Authority (NHIA) are notable strides to be celebrated.

However, he described incessant strikes and the ‘Japa syndrome’ brain drain of care professionals as notable pitfalls of the sector. Dr. Ogbonna however recommended total overhauling of the sector, infrastructural wise, includ- ing modern medical equipment, human capital development and adequate welfare/remuneration of health workers as factors that can reposition the sector. According to the Chief Medical Director of Heritage Men’s Clinic, Dr, Rasheed Abassi, Nigeria has not done anything significant to augment or really substantially improve its healthcare system that was left by the so called colonial rulers.

He noted that instead, the country has spent the last 63 years rehabilitating old facilities. “Since independence, all the measurable demographics have exceeded the capacities of the left-over infrastructure: Population growth, increasing share of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, stroke, heart attack and diabetes. Abassi said that other progressive nations have invested in actionable data collection which has led to establishing facilities like, Stroke Centres, Chest Pain Centres, Triage Centres and Extensive Early Diagnostic Centres.

“These are some of the developments that have allowed some advanced countries to increase the lifespan of their citizens. On the contrary, he said, in the last 63 years we have not done anything meaningful in the health sector. While rating activities in the sector within the period under review, the Chief Medical Director of Heritage Men’s Clinic, lamented that operators of the health sector have wasted time and lost lives.

“We comfortably score a c- grade in following western dictates. We have been able to follow hooklink- sinker, fisherman-boat and sea, the white man’s dictates. “We have been able to focus on symptom management rather than address the core of our issues.” Providing some details, Dr. Abas- si said, in addressing symptoms, “We have been able to improve child- infant mortality. “Here, our grade as a nation is still very bad, adding, “In my view, all because we have been focusing on the symptoms and not addressing the root cause.”

On why Nigeria is losing a lot of its infants as well as having childbirth-related complications, Abassi said, “The answer is simply because we do not have any actionable data collection system.” However, he reasoned that medical intelligence would have allowed us as a people to know where the resources need to be directed. Childbirth complications like eclampsia are on the rise because we do not have actionable data on how many of our fellow childbearing females are hypertensive even before getting pregnant, or how many of our newlyweds are anaemic with the sickle cell gene.

“Aside from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria is still one of the leading contributors to new sickle cell patients every year.” Speaking further in a chat, Abassi highlighted that the health sector has been single-handedly driven by the government alone, and that is a recipe for failure. The Chief Medical Director of Heritage Men’s Clinic noted that alternatively, healthcare is huge, important, and too essential to be left to the government alone. “The health sector is driven by free market investment, so the government must prioritise it.”

Medical tourism

Considering the much that the country loses to medical tourism, which is in excess of $2bn annually, primarily on specialist care, Abassi wondered why the Federal Government was not attracting these experts back home with attractive investment packages. On the contrary, he stressed that Nigeria needed to make healthcare a priority like it does with religious industry. “All our churches and mosques are tax exempt; that is why you see churches and mosques everywhere.”

I dare our government to do the same for the healthcare industry, and call me a fool if we do not see a significant change for the better within a decade.” He urged both Federal and State Governments to make healthcare a priority by opening up the industry to private investments with capped interest rates for investors. “The gov- ernment should also focus on non- communicable diseases (NCDs), the enforcement of key regulations and healthcare policies.”

For the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), its National President, Michael Nnachi, noted that Nigeria as a multi-ethnic group, is endowed with national resources and credible personalities, to drive the progress desirable in the country and to better the lives of Nigerians.

As Nigeria nurses and midwives, with key role in the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the national president of NANNM said, “We pledge our total support to the president and Nigeria government as well as Nigeria health sector agenda to better the health status/ satisfaction of health care consumers.

The nurses and midwives through their president solicited for the good- will of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the difficult conditions the nurses are passing through within the health sector due to poor conditions of service, brain drain, low workforce, insecurity and poor compensation for the work done. NANNM also called for Enhanced Nurses Salary Structure (ENSS) to be approved to improve their socio-economic conditions.”

For the trio of Dr. Ogbonna, Dr. Abassi and Nnachi, with the provision of improved health budget, reversing medical tourism and care professionals brain drain, implementation of National Health Act (NHA), the actualisation of primary health care services and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), among others, experts said these measures could pave the way for revamping the health sector for the benefit of the people.