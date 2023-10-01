63 Years After: Nigeria Crawls, With No Economic Transformation

Nigeria Got Its Industralisation Strategies Wrong in the 70s –Economists

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI notes that aside the early signs of its great potential in the 60s, the Nigerian economy has yet to experience remarkable transformation. Most of the growth that the Nigerian economy has attained has been accidental, not deliberate, and that is because of the lack of political will and massive corruption

Failed hope of industrialisation

As Nigeria clocks 63 today, rather than a celebration of nationhood felt, Nigerians rather tell tales of economic woes, hunger, and high cost of basic needs that are completely out of the reach of an average person. Unlike in the Fela days when Nigerians were ‘suffering and smiling’, today, if you are leaving home, your loved ones will strongly advise you to refrain from engaging people in serious debates or altercation in the street, public transport, markets or even offices because ‘people are hungry and angry’.

There is no food, no money and no jobs. Since February, the minibus fare from home to the market has doubled, says Emmanuel Mojekwu, who sells kitchen utensils at Head Bridge, Onitsha. So has the price of food, he adds grimly. “It’s just chaos,” says Dotun Ba- bande, who runs a juice shop in Ikotu Egbe, Lagos. Inflation is running at 25.7 per cent. For food, it is 27 per cent, the highest in two decades.

More than half of Nigerians are underemployed or unemployed. Before COVID-19, about 80 million of Nigeria’s 200 million people lived on less than the equivalent of $1.90 a day. The pandemic and population growth saw that figure rise to almost 100 million by 2023, says the World Bank. But the world-traveled diplomat and 3rd Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said at independence, Nigerians had high hopes of a prosperous nation.

Nigeria, the most populous African nation at independence in 1960, had $4.20 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita income of $93; but a strong undiversified economy. To remedy the defect, it had to diversify its economy.

So, the Nigerian state invested heavily on education, which led to a reduction in the rate of illiteracy and ensured that the people gained requisite skills and human resources to drive the development of the new nation. It also expanded roads, and communication networks to allow for inroads into unchartered territories.

But in order to create new employment opportunities, secondary industries and automobile plants were established by the government with foreign loans from countries such as Britain and the United States. Agriculture accounted for over 75 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, 68 per cent of GDP, and created employment opportunities for about 65 per cent of the population.

As oil exploration got profitable in the 70s, agriculture began to lose its prized position. By 1969, a period when the nation was just beginning to tilt towards oil dependency, the oil sector accounted for less than 3 percent of GDP and $370 million in exports (42 per cent of total exports); per capita income was $130.

Diversifying into oil led to the growth of an industrial sector from the early 1970s. This led to employment of foreign capital in the domestic production of goods which rippled into increased levels of industrialisation, employment, and economic growth. By 1980, oil accounted for about 30 percent of GDP, while oil exports accounted for $25 billion (96 per cent of total exports); per capita income exceeded $1,100. Also, the exchange rate was on a steady appreciating curve from the 70s.

However, focus on oil led to a steady erosion of the competitiveness of non- oil tradable goods, reflected in a substantial decline of agricultural exports. But even as oil revenue increased, the government failed to strengthen public finances. Public expenditure grew from an average of 13 percent of GDP during 1970-1973 to 25 per cent in 1974-1980; this moved the fiscal balance from its small surplus to a deficit, averaging 2.5 percent of GDP a year.

This led to a rapid growth and a sharp increase in inflation. The buoyancy of the oil sector meant that the country could sustain an average current account surplus of 1.5 percent of its GDP, while its gross international reserves averaged the equivalent of almost seven months of imports. In 1980, Nigeria’s external debt was only $4.1 billion, 5 percent of GDP, while debt- service ratio was 3.7 per cent.

But the nation’s lack of a proper economic master plan meant that it was ill prepared for the oil price collapse in the first half of the 80s. Most of its public investment were costly infrastructure projects with question- able rates of return and sizable recurrent cost implication. Also, its industrial policy at the time was inward looking, with huge government control and interference, meaning its manufacturing sector was uncompetitive.

To reverse the worsening economic fortunes as regards declining growth, increasing unemployment, over-the-top inflation rates, high poverty rates, increasing national debt and unsustainable fiscal deficits, the gov- ernment embarked on austerity measures in 1982. By 1986, it implemented a World Bank and IMF backed Structural Adjustment Programme, which placed an emphasis on expenditure reduction and expenditure- switching policies to improve the private sector and the nation’s economic growth.

This led to little benefits that did not trickle down to the poor. Prior to 1986, a medium-term “development plan” was the song of the government. The plan gave adequate priority to agriculture and industrial development, and training of personnel. But the nation plunged into a civil war from 1967 to 1970, halting what was a promising economy. From 1970 to 1974, another development plan was in play.

This time, an indigenisation decree in 1972 and 1974 ensured that Nigerians were in control of their economic fate. However, from 1975 to 1980, there was a third development plan. The collapse of oil prices affected the plan between 1981 and 1985. In 1982, the government introduced an Economic Stabilisation Act to cushion the effect of the reduction in oil revenue. It aimed to reduce government expenditure and conserve foreign reserves.

But it wasn’t enough. So, in 1986, the Nigerian government accepted an IMF-sponsored Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP). SAP’s aim was to remove unnecessary administrative controls and create market friendly environments. Though, initially, it recorded some measure of success. But whatever gain it made was later eroded by fluctuating economic policies between 1988 and 1989. SAP failed to realise the goal of creating wealth and promoting sound economic development. By 1992, inflation was at 48.8 per cent.

This was as since 1999, Nigeria has morphed into a trading outpost for goods produced in other regions of the world. Post independence government demonstrated readiness for massive industrialization With the attainment of independence in 1960, an unprecedented euphoria of excitement and greater urge for industrialisation became prevalent. The first National Development Plan (1962-1968) was aimed at kick- starting massive industrialisation across the country.

To this end, well-articulated developmental projects and policies were initiated to stimulate the establishment and growth of a virile manufacturing sector. For example, the building of an Iron and Steel project, believed to be critical for a virile industrial growth was set in motion in 1963. The setting up of the Nigerian Industrial Bank; a developmental credit institution in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) took place in 1963.

Government also initiated the building of the first petroleum refinery at Alese, Eleme in Port Harcourt to supply all the refined petroleum needs of the country. Besides the above, foreign and local investors were attracted with incentives which included pioneer certificates, which would allow investors to enjoy numerous tax reliefs, custom duty relief on imported industrial machineries, spare parts and components brought into the country.

Local investors were also given protection via expatriate quota restrictions and excise duty reliefs. With the support and encouragement of the government and the aforementioned inducements to foreign and local investors, many industries started to emerge in many parts of the country. In Ikeja and Apapa, for example; a plethora of manufacturing activities developed with unbelievable intensity.

These included: paper, tyres and tubes, textile, saw milling, bakery, cocoa confectionery and aluminum manufacturing companies. In Nkalagu and Sokoto, cement companies emerged to take advantage of the abundance of limestones in these areas. In Kaduna and Kano, leather and footwear manufacturing companies, among others, sprang up.

To support the current industrialization drive with adequate supply of middle, technical and managerial manpower, four Universities: the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Lagos were established during this plan period. The University College, Ibadan, became fully autonomous as the University of Ibadan in 1964.

In addition, many trade fairs were held and bilateral trade agreements signed with many countries and foreign investors – all in an attempt to ensure the rapid growth of Nigeria’s industrial sector. In a bold attempt by the government to boost electricity in the industrial sector and all parts of the country, a contract for the construction of Kainji Dam was awarded in 1964. The country appeared ready for massive industrialisation.

Import substitution as an industrialisation strategy

To correct the pre-independence economy that made Nigeria a producer of primary goods, the strategy of import substitution was initiated, whereby local industries would be set up to manufacture goods that would substitute imported goods with locally manufactured products over time.

This strategy was believed to be the path to putting in place a realistic industrial base that could transform Nigeria into an industrial economy. Truly, the strategy rekindled the consciousness of Nigerians and fired many investors, both local and foreign into setting up many industries.

Unfortunately, the import substitution strategy failed to satisfy the aspiration for rapid industrialisation as envisaged because of obvious lacuna in the nation’s development strategy. According to Dr. Abayomi Adebayo of the Department of Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, the import substitution strategy as a growth strategy failed because “we lack local inputs in terms of raw materials and technology to make it work.

Paradoxically, import substitution industries still depended primarily on imported raw materials and foreign technology and were thus constrained to continue relying on external sources of supply, thereby compounding our balance of payment problem. Also, the country’s industrial capacity utilization was put at the mercy of foreign suppliers of the input resources.

Thus, with no realistic basis for the development of indigenous raw materials, technology and indigenous capability that are so crucial for any self- sustaining industrialisation programme, the government had to look for a better strategy for enhancing the development of the manufacturing sector,” he said.

The Second National Development Plan (1970-74)

The tempo of economic development and rapid industrialisation was slowed down by the outbreak of political crisis between 1964 and 1966, culminating in the military coup of 1966. The Nigerian civil war of 1967-70 resulted in the damage of critical infrastructure. Nevertheless, a bold attempt at laying a solid foundation for the emergence of a virile and growing industrial sector was made by the First Development Plan.

Consequently, the focus of the Second National Development Plan was to rebuild industrial facilities and infrastructure that were damaged during the civil war and by so doing, revive the post-war Nigerian economy.

Damaged roads, electricity and communication networks as well as damaged cement factories in Nkalagu and Calabar were repaired and expanded in an attempt to enhance the growth and diversification of the industrial sector of the economy. New refineries sprang up in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

New petrochemical plants were built at Eleme while Iron and Steel complexes were built in Ajaokuta and Aladja and new rolling mills at Oshogbo, Jos and Katsina.

Given the above-mentioned efforts and commitment of the government to stimulate the accelerated growth of the industrial sector, it is not surprising that the performance of the manufacturing sector during the First and Second Development Plan periods were very remarkable.

The manufacturing sector value added rose remarkably from £75.4 million in 1963 to £112.9 million 1967, while the sector’s percentage contribution to GDP increased from 5.6 per cent in 1963 to 8.4 per cent in 1967. The average growth rate for this period was 16.35 per cent.

Despite this pattern of industrial growth, efforts at industrialisation failed to broaden the base of the national economy by raising the proportion of indigenous ownership of industrial establishments. Foreigners still substantially dominated the major fabrics of the industrial sector. For a sustainable and realistic growth, indigenous ownership must be encouraged.

The indigenisation policy (1972, 1977)

A significant and bold move towards the development of indigenous entrepreneurship was made in 1972 with the enactment of the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree with the sole aim of wresting the Nigerian industrial landscape from the stranglehold of the foreign entrepreneurs, who controlled the technology and other means of production.

To free the economy and the industrial sector in particular from the shackles of foreign domination and promote the full participation of Nigerians in the growth of the manufacturing sector, the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree of 1972 was passed. The decree reserved certain businesses for Nigerians while the foreign entrepreneurs were left with businesses requiring higher technology and capital outlays.

As noble as the objectives of the decree were, Uwuigbe Uwalomwa, an Economist from the Covenant University, Ogun State, noted that various abuses, even by those it was meant to assist, frustrated the full realization of its objectives.

According to him, many Nigerians connived with foreigners to fake the ownership of businesses and thus became agents of de-stabilization for the foreign entrepreneurs. Consequently, the much expected shift in control to Nigerians did not take place as the foreign partners still provided the knowledge, technology and other means of production.

Third National Development Plan, 1975- 1980

At the twilight of the 3rd National Development Plan in 1980, it was becoming glaringly clear that the economy was undergoing serious stress as a result of the collapse of oil price in the world markets, which resulted in a massive decline in the foreign reserves and a decline in Nigeria’s industrial production as well. GDP during the Plan period recorded only a 5 per cent growth against a projected growth rate of 9 per cent per annum.

Sadly enough, the decline in foreign reserves led to rationing of foreign exchange, resulting in the scarcity of essential raw materials. This forced many manufacturing organisations to cut back on their operations, leading to unprecedented under-capacity utilization and workers retrenchment that have remained till today. An intervention strategy became imperative to save the situation. Between 1982 and 1985, the economic situation in Nigeria had become painfully unbearable.

All growth indicators had become negative, oil revenue fell drastically as a result of the glut in the world oil market and unprecedented rationing of foreign exchange among manufacturers became the order of the day. In 1986, the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) was introduced as an economic survival strategy.

Dr Onakoya Adegbemi Babatunde of the Economics Department, Babcock University, said it was meant to reverse the downward trends in the economy, widen the industrial base, and provide stimuli for increased exports and incentives for the manufacturing sector to enhance its value-added and contributions to GDP. Unfortunately, SAP turned out to be a colossal failure as most of the expectations were never met.

Costs of domestic production rose through the roof. Industrial exports did not get the expected boost. The much expected surge in foreign investment was not realized and the economy became seriously battered. The growth of the industrial sector was seriously constrained during this period by scarcity of essential raw materials and high costs of production.

GDP expansion

The Nigerian economy, in terms of GDP, expanded very remarkably between 1960 and 1965 and so was the manufacturing sector, whose contributions to the Gross Domestic Product rose fairly from 4.8 per cent in 1960 to 6.9 per cent in 1965. Even though this growth of the manufacturing sector was still minimal when compared with the rate of growth of the manufacturing sector in similar developing countries at this time, it must be acknowledged that this growth rate was only second to the contributions of the oil sector to the GDP.

The period between 1970 and 1975 was a phenomenal growth period for the country. There were steady increases in the world oil market and Nigeria reaped substantial revenue from its crude oil production. Consequently, many laudable developmental programmes were initiated. The government had sufficient leeway to encourage industrialisation by way of granting incentives to the operators of the manufacturing sector.

During this period, the percentage change in manufacturing output rose from 45.9 per cent in 1970 to 273.9 per cent in 1975 but the sector’s contribution to GDP did not rise beyond 5.5 per cent, which was a far cry from the 20 per cent contribution of the manufacturing sector to the GDP of most advanced countries at this period.

Growth of manufacturing

According to Babatunde, the significant rise in the index of manufacturing production between 1970 and 2000 was due to massive investments in the manufacturing sector, resulting from increased earnings from oil production, rise in domestic demand and an avalanche of incentives put in place by the government. These incentives include liberal credit policies, provision of shelter and protective tariffs against imported goods.

Government also established many industrial zones in different parts of the country. Industrial zones at Ikeja and Apapa are typical examples. He said that during this period, the capacity utilization of the manufacturing sector increased to a record high of 76.6 per cent in 1975. The trend in average capacity utilization ranged from 76.6 percent to 70.1 percent between 1975 and 1980.

It was observed that an appreciable though fluctuating growth rate of the manufacturing sector was recorded between 2001 and 2005. “The growth rate rose from 6.99 per cent in 2001 to 9.12 per cent in 2005. This mod- est achievement was made possible due to government renewed efforts to boost industrialisation via a series of economic reforms embarked upon in 2003,” he said.

The trends of retrogression

Meanwhile, a clear indication of an impending doom and retrogression of the Nigerian manufacturing sector became noticeable as far back as 1979. By the early 1970’s, Nigeria oil production and earnings had hit an all time high accounting for as much as 90 per cent of her foreign exchange earnings and 65 per cent of government revenues.

Unfortunately, the new oil wealth signalled “the concurrent decline of other economic sectors and fuelled massive migration to the cities and thus led to increasing widespread poverty,” says Dr. Abayomi Adebayo. He added that government was carried away by the unexpected deluge of oil revenue and subsequently relegated industry and agriculture to the background, thereby heralding the decline of the manufacturing sector.

He said: “Despite the substantial oil revenue that accrued to the government between 1970 and 1980, it became glaringly clear in 1981 that the economy was under stress. By 1982, there was a catastrophic collapse of the international oil market. Foreign exchange earnings declined drastically and beyond expectation.”

He noted that Nigerians’ penchant for high imports created an unprecedented foreign exchange scarcity that necessitated rationing among manufacturers. The result was the collapse of many industries in the face of acute shortage of essential raw materials, spare parts and components. The large import-substitution industries which depended heavily on imported raw materials were seriously hit and had to cut back on their production shifts.

This resulted in low capacity utilization. The average capacity utilization that stood at over 70 per cent between 1975-1981 suddenly and sadly plummeted to 49.7 per cent in 1983, and worsened to 43.0 per cent in 1984. “Consequently, a serious economic crisis completely enveloped the manufacturing sector and thereby restrained its potentials to create wealth, generate employment as well as enhance poverty alleviation,” Adebayo said.

As the UNDP (2007) report on Nigeria showed, the poverty level in Nigeria had progressively worsened over the years. The Nigerian manufacturing sector as at today has not contributed substantially to the country’s GDP nor has it contributed significantly to employment generation. The growth rate of employment in the sector has been on the downward trend.

Last line

Despite the gloom, it is not over for Nigeria. According to Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group, Nigeria, like the club Simba, has great promise. But the promise is yet to be realized. The day that Nigeria wakes up and becomes a lion king, everything will change for its people; and everything will change for all of Africa.