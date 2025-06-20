62nd Birthday: Omo-Agege, 622 Others Hail Oborevwori’s Pan-Deltan Disposition

Share

No fewer than 622 well-wishers have hailed the pan-Deltan disposition of the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at 60, to infrastructural development, unity, peace and progress of the oil rich state.

The Tantita Security Service, owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), the state’s Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), headed by Chief Festus Ochonogor, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in the state, the Delta Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), led by Pst Godwin Akpovie, the state’s Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, headed by Dr Akpoveta, and the state’s Sports Commission, were not left out.

Also, the former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, that was perceived to be playing the ostrich game over the defection of the Governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the entire structure of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), celebrated him for the first time as Governor.

The College of Commissioners, number ing 30, led by Okenmor Fidelis Tilije, in charge of Finance, and his counterpart in Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Senators, representing Delta North and South respectively,, Prince Ned Nwoko and Chief Joel Onowakpor, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Dennis Guwor, his Deputy, former Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro,, former Minority of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, in Asaba yesterday described him as a “promisekeeping Governor with excellent leadership disposition”.

Aniagwu who christened him as ‘The People’s Governor’ maintained that his administration’s key reforms have focused on modernizing governance, improving social services (education, health), empowering youth and women, boosting infrastructure, and ensuring fiscal discipline.

He said what sets the Governor apart was not only his execution of capital projects but also the fiscal prudence with which they are being delivered, budgetary discipline, and creative financing models such as project-specific ISPOs.

Share