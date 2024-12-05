62-Yr-Old Retiree Wins N20m Remi Tinubu’s Garden Competition

Share

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has announced a retiree, Mrs Veronica Kidafa Mabaya, from Borno State as the overall winner of the N20 Million Renewed Hope Initiative #Every Home a Garden Competition in Abuja.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bukaola Kukoyi, the competition started in October last year.

While commending all women who participated in the competition, Mrs Tinubu said they were not just winners in their own right but were contributors to ensuring food security in Nigeria.

The First Lady, who noted the immense contributions of women to nation building, added that they have a vital role to play in the agricultural sector and food revolution drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

She said: “I am glad to see that this competition has created a positive awareness in home gardening for women across the country.

“I commend our first-time women farmers for their passion and dedication to ensuring food security for their families and neighbors. I say well done.”

Mrs Tinubu noted that this passion by the women made it a hard task to get a winner out of the 20 entries submitted from 19 States and the FCT to the of – fice of the RHI.

She added: “In reviewing the entries, members of the RHI Governing Board sat down to thoroughly select the best 3 entries.

“Delegations headed by the wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, wife of the Deputy Senate President and wife of the Chief of Staff to the President travelled to Borno, FCT and Sokoto to inspect the gardens before selecting the overall winner, as we have just seen in the documentary.”

