62 Students Bag First-Class In AAUA

Share

Sixty-two students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) have bagged first-class degrees in the various courses in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olugbenga Ige, who disclosed this on Monday during the press conference to usher in the convocation ceremony of the institution, said not less than 6,182 students got various degrees from the institution.

Giving a breakdown of the graduates, Prof Ige said 62 students achieved first-class while 1,941 earned second-class upper honours. He said 3,486 students attained second-class lower division, 684 graduated with third-class Honours, and eight fell into the pass category.

Also, Prof Ige said three distinguished Nigerians, including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would bag honorary doctoral degrees from the institution. Others included Otunba Adegboye Adefarati, the member representing the Akoko Southwest/Southeast federal constituency, and Mr. Hazmat Ayodele Subair.

Apart from the first and honorary degrees, Prof Ige said 657 postgraduate students, including 46 doctoral students, would graduate during the convocation ceremony.

Speaking on the achievements of the university in the last year, the Vice Chancellor said the institution has worked diligently to strengthen the capacity of the staff on a sustainable basis, deepen societal engagement, and broaden commitment to internationalization.

According to him, the university has expanded two faculties including the faculties of Allied and Health Sciences; and the Faculty of Computing despite numerous challenges

Prof Ige said the university has approved academic programmes such as Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health; Cyber Security, Data Science, Software Engineering, Information, and Communication Technology; and Information System.

He said the Faculty of Agriculture has also added Food Science and Technology to its existing programmes.

His words “The University has remained steadfast in upholding the integrity of its academic programmes, staying true to the vision articulated by its founding fathers 25 years ago.

“To ensure sustainable academic excellence, the University established five core pillars: promoting cutting-edge research, implementing merit-driven admission processes, appointing staff based on merit, supporting young academics in pursuing advanced degrees at renowned institutions both locally and internationally, and continuously training and retraining academic and non-teaching staff for optimal performance.

“These strategic measures have yielded significant results, positioning the University as a leading institution in the nation. Proof of this is its consistent achievement of 100 percent accreditation for its programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

Share

Please follow and like us: