61st Birthday: Give Back To Society, Sylva Urges Bayelsa Politicians

Chief Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State (Petroleum), has advised Bayelsa politicians to be intentional and give back to the society.

Sylva, who is also a former governor of Bayelsa State spoke on Wednesday at his country home in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, during his 61st birthday ceremony.

He said he brought the celebration of his birthday home for the first time because he wanted to be intentional in giving back to his community.

According to him, if people shy away from their communities, nobody would come and the people would be abandoned.

He said: ‘If we are not intentional about giving back to our community, then these people will be abandoned. That is why I chose to come here. If I don’t come, nobody will come. I am happy I am in the midst of my people.

“Who else would come here if I don’t come here? These are my people. I was born among them. I think it is best to come back to my people to celebrate among them.

“Also, the situation of this place is very unique. This place is the end of Nigeria, so we have to be intentional in coming here. If not, nobody would be here. And of course, it is a rural settlement, and there are no jobs.”