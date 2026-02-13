61st Argungu Festival: Agricultural Strength Of Kebbi – Commissioner 

…As KADAGE Takes Centre Stage

Kebbi State government showcased its vast agricultural potential at the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival (AIFF) during the Agricultural Show held in Argungu on Thursday.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Shehu Muazu, while addressing guests at the Agricultural Show, stated that noting that the festival provides a strategic platform to highlight the state’s rich agricultural endowment and achievements.

Governor Nasir Idris, who toured the exhibition stands, expressed delight at the impressive display of agricultural produce, including giant rice pyramids.

Speaking on the event, the Commissioner described the Argungu Festival as a celebration of Kebbi’s cultural heritage, agricultural strength, and commitment to sustainable development, stressing that agriculture remains central to the state’s economic growth.

He highlighted Kebbi State’s position as Nigeria’s largest rice producer, second-largest producer of onions, and a major hub for cattle and fish production, attributing these successes to the enabling environment.

Alhaji Muazu further noted that Kebbi hosts major agro-industrial players such as WACOT Rice Mill (producers of Big Bull Rice), GB Foods, Nigeria’s largest tomato paste producer as well as Labana Rice, Lolo Rice, Gano Rice, and other nationally recognised mills.

According to him, the Kaura Agricultural Development Agenda (KADAGE), launched by Governor Idris, was designed to harness the state’s resources, attract investment, boost productivity, and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

He recalled that since the launch of KADAGE two years ago, the state has recorded remarkable achievements, particularly in reducing the cost of farming through the free distribution of agricultural equipment and inputs.

These include 10,000 solar-powered pumps, 10,000 CNG pumps, 5,000 power tillers, and over 500 trucks of fertiliser, all distributed free of charge to farmers across the state, he explained.

The Commissioner said the towering rice pyramid at the exhibition ground symbolised the success of KADAGE, commending Governor Idris for his unwavering commitment to agricultural transformation and food security.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, described the festival as a powerful economic, cultural, and social platform that promotes peace, unity, and prosperity through agriculture.

He praised the collaboration between the Federal and Kebbi State governments in fighting poverty, boosting agricultural productivity, and attracting investors, noting that the peaceful atmosphere of the festival further enhances investor confidence.

Other highlights of the event included goodwill messages from traditional rulers across the country, the flag-off of the National Bicycle Race, finals of international boxing and wrestling competitions, farm produce exhibitions, farmers’ processions, and awards.

At the event, Alhaji Shehu Muazu was turbanned as Sarkin Noma, while Hajiya Zuwaira Argungu emerged as Gimbiyar Noma of the 2026 AIFF.