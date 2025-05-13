New Telegraph

May 13, 2025
61st Anniversary: NAF Stages Aerial Displays in Abuja, Lagos

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday notified the public, particularly residents of Abuja and Lagos, that aerial display rehearsals are ongoing in both cities.

The rehearsals are part of activities marking the NAF 61st Anniversary Celebration. In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the NAF@61 celebration is scheduled for May 23.

According to him, these aerial manoeuvres are designed to enhance the spectacle of the celebration’s grand finale and to demonstrate the professionalism and operational capabilities of the NAF.

He said: “Residents are kindly advised not to panic but to go about their normal activities, as the rehearsals are carefully planned and executed with strict adherence to safety standards. The NAF appreciates your understanding and continued support.”

