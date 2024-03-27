Fire Razes 8 Sheds, 8 Cars In Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has said that fire has razed eight temporary sheds and eight cars at Lawan Dambazau road by rail line in Kano Municipality. The spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred about 02:15 a.m. yesterday. “We received a distress call at about 02:15 a.m. from patrol and guard, Kwalli Police Division that there was a fire outbreak at Lawan Dambazau road.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 02:19 a.m. and put out the fire so as not to spread to other sheds,” he said. Abdullahi said the place was an uncompleted building of about 300 by 150ft where carpentry work and car repairs were being done. He said eight sheds with carpentry equipment and eight cars were razed by the fire while one shade, one car were slightly burnt. He said no life was lost and the cause of the fire was an electrical spark from the carpenter’s shade.