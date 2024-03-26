US Navy: How Nigerian-US Naval Officer, Aregbesola, Died

The United States Navy has confirmed how a Nigerian-born US Naval Officer, Michael Aregbesola, died in the Red Sea after falling overboard while in operation. The US Navy had on Saturday said Aregbesola assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the US 5th Fleet since November. However, the US Navy in a statement sighted in the Naval website, said: “The U.S. Navy on Saturday identified the Sailor lost overboard from USS Mason (DDG 87) while operating in the Red Sea, March 20.

“Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, assigned to the ‘Swamp Foxes’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November. “Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” said Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer.

The Navy also commended his outstanding performance prior to and during deployment. “His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. “He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the statement added.