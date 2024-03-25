Local Production: FG Bans Importation Of Needles, Syringes

In renewed efforts to encourage local production, grow the nations economy, the Federal Government has placed a ban on importation of needles and syringes, with a promise to provide the necessary support to the local manufacturing sector to enhance its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, issued the ban during an official visit to the multibillion Naira ultra-modern Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited Syringe factory located within Karameh Industrial City, Arepo, Ogun State.

A statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sayo Akintola, yesterday in Abuja, confirmed the ban. The minister affirmed that the restructuring of syringe and needle production in Nigeria aims to guarantee the availability of high-quality products manufactured by Nigerians in the market, to generate lucrative employment opportunities for Nigerians.